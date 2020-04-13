It’s an understatement to say that Mike Schmitz is enthusiastic about Dothan. That’s understandable; the Wiregrass area has been fruitful for the successful automobile dealer, and he’s returned the favor with productive stints as mayor and school board chairman.
This week, he’s taken another tack, paying for 1,000 meals for current and retired Dothan City Schools personnel.
It’s a generous gesture, but it’s far more than a token of appreciation for educators. It’s also an effort to help restaurants that are surely grappling with reduced revenue since the coronavirus pandemic led to the closure of restaurant dining rooms across the state.
Each day this week, Schmitz has arranged for 200 meals prepared each day by a different locally owned restaurant — Atlanta Bread Company, Stix and Cones, The Cellar, Rock and Roll Sushi, and Hots Deli.
The free lunch will certainly help the local businesses while benefitting educators.
Schmitz isn’t the only successful businessman looking for ways to support the community. Jimmy Rane founder and CEO of Great Southern in Abbeville, is providing a Chick-fil-A meal to every team member at Southeast Health between Tuesday and Friday. (Chick-fil-A restaurants in Dothan are operated by a local franchise owner).
We see such initiatives as three-fold in that they can plant a seed of community support among other area residents who might undertake something similar. We can envision a “free lunch” for first-responders, other medical personnel, utility workers, even service industry workers idled by the broad shutdown. Benefactors would not only ease a burden on local workers affected by the pandemic, but would provide much needed traffic for locally owned restaurants or other businesses that are being crippled by the shutdown.
