On Friday, Pickens County Medical Center in Carrollton will close its doors, leaving the people of the rural, west Alabama county without a local hospital.
It’s an alarming development that’s becoming increasingly common; 13 Alabama hospitals have closed since 2012, and more than half of those are rural hospitals.
The closure makes access to health care more difficult for local residents, but that’s just part of the potential impact. The staff of the 56-bed facility will be out of work, and businesses that rely on the medical facility, like the drugstore on state Highway 17 near the entrance to the medical center complex will suffer as well.
The culprit, of course, is money. The Pickens County Health Care Authority made the decision after determining that the hospital’s financial situation is unsustainable. While it would be convenient to put the blame on Alabama’s refusal to expand Medicaid coverage, that’s only part of the equation. Many rural hospitals in states that did expand Medicaid have suffered similar fates.
The rural hospital crisis hints at a larger looming challenge; the Alabama hospital association determined that 75% of all Alabama hospitals and 88% of the its 45 rural hospitals operate in the red.
The shuttering of 13 Alabama hospitals deserves intense scrutiny; it should be an alarm for action to avert a potentially catastrophic loss of health care access.
