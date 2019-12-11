We often beat the drum of civic involvement because of our belief that what makes a community is people — particularly their willingness to pitch in for the greater good.
That’s particularly important in smaller communities like many of the towns that make up the Wiregrass area. Small towns have less money, less in the way of resources and far fewer people than their more populous counterparts. And yet many necessities aren’t subject to economies of scale — a water tank in Cottonwood and a police car in Wicksburg likely cost the same as they would in Dothan or Birmingham or Atlanta.
In a story today, Columbia Fire Chief Clint Wright relates an instance in which the department spent $6,800 to repair the motor in the town’s ambulance. “By spending that amount, we used a huge portion of our available funds,” Wright said.
That’s why people like Todd Chandler epitomize the spirit of community involvement. Chandler said he dreamed of owning and operating a haunted house, and wound up acquiring property in Columbia and establishing what has become a popular seasonal destination, Columbia Manor.
Chandler has been generous in his success; in his 11 years of operation, he’s given more than $71,000 to the Columbia Fire/Rescue Department. This week he presented $9,645.18 from ticket sales, along with almost $100 from direct donation from visitors at the haunted house.
Chandler deserves commendation for his civic-minded willingness to contribute to the well-being of the community.
