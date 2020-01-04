Enterprise scored a big victory Friday when the state Department of Veterans Affairs announced that the city had been selected as the site of a new state veterans home.
The facility will be built on a 108-acre site between US Hwy. 84 and AL Hwy. 167, and is expected to open by 2023.
The decision wasn’t made lightly. The state VA hired a consulting firm to study the long-term healthcare needs of Alabama veterans and the feasibility of several communities in a 10-county area of southeast part of the state, weighing several factors to determine the best location for the facility.
Enterprise makes perfect sense as the site of the new facility. Since the inception of Camp Rucker in the early 1940s, Enterprise, a gateway city, has had a strong military centricity, serving the needs of military personnel, providing workforce for civilian roles and becoming a homestead for thousands of service members drawn back to the area in retirement by fond memories of their time in the Wiregrass area.
The decision was likely helped by the generous donation of land for the project, which represents the welcome the community extends to the 150 to 175 veterans who will eventually make their home in the new skilled-care facility.
