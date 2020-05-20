Construction delays are inevitable with any project, but that’s not the main reason Dothan’s most exciting beach won’t be open this Memorial Day as those along the Gulf Coast are. Renovations and new features at Water World are almost complete, and it’s likely that the planned 40th anniversary grand opening would have proceeded as planned if not for the coronavirus.
Instead, Dothan officials have delayed the unveiling of the renovated park until they receive guidance from state health officials with regard to amusement and water park openings.
It’s disappointing; Water World has entertained generations of Dothan residents over four decades, and its revitalization promises an abundance of fun for years to come. However, city officials are right to err on the side of caution, taking seriously the impact of the pandemic that has largely idled the world for weeks.
We look forward to a time — hopefully, in the near future — when the city’s water park can open its gates for another season. It’s reassuring that officials place safety above other concerns with regard to recreational activities.
