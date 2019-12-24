As is my tradition, as the old year comes to a close, I like to pay homage to Alabama leaders who have died. We lost some legends in 2019.
Although he was a nonpolitical leader, Bart Starr died this year at 85. He was best known for being the quarterback of the great Green Bay Packers teams that perennially won the NFL Championship and earlier an Alabama football legend. Starr was the leader of coach Vince Lombardo’s dynasty teams.
Starr died during Memorial Day weekend in Birmingham. He left an indelible legacy that was vast and greater than just being a pro quarterback. His grace, humility and love for his wife, Cherry, is what made him a great man. Starr grew up in Montgomery, and he was a successful businessman after his NFL career.
State Rep. Pete Turnham of Auburn died in his beloved city in September. He was three months away from being 100. He served 40 years in the Alabama House of Representatives, and during that tenure, he made sure that Auburn University was taken care of in the state budget. “Mr. Pete” was one of my best friends. We sat together in the House for 16 years.
Another giant of the Alabama House, Rick Manley, died in January at 86. He served the people of Demopolis and West Alabama for more than 25 years, and he was one of the more astute parliamentarians to ever serve in the Legislature. He served as chairman of both the House and Senate Judiciary committees; served a term as speaker pro tem of the Alabama House; was an outstanding lawyer; and served a leadership role at the Alabama Law Institute.
Rep. Jimmy Martin of Clanton died in May of cancer on the last day of the 2019 regular legislative session. He was 80. He knew almost everyone in Chilton County. He and his brother ran their family funeral home.
State Rep. Dimitri Polizos of Montgomery died in March at 68. A longtime Montgomery restaurant owner, he was well-liked and respected in our capital city. Polizos was typical of many of today’s Republican legislators. He was a small business owner and a conservative. He was not only a successful restaurateur; he also was an active, integral part of the Greek community and the Greek Orthodox Church. Polizos served six years in the Legislature; before that, he served six years on the Montgomery County Commission.
Former Jefferson County Commissioner Chris McNair died in May at 93 in Birmingham. He was a first-class gentleman. We served together in the Legislature and became good friends. He loved photography; in fact, it was his profession. His daughter Denise was one of the four girls who were killed in the 1963 bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in downtown Birmingham, where they were attending Sunday school. McNair served 15 years on the Jefferson County Commission. He loved his family and his community.
Legendary former Tuscaloosa Mayor Al Dupont died in July at age 94. He served as mayor of the Druid City for 25 years, retiring in 2005. He was colorful and beloved by many. A decorated veteran of World War II, he earned two Purple Hearts and was among the first wave of troops who stormed Normandy on D-Day. He epitomized the greatest generation.
Former 1st District congressman Jack Edwards died in September at 91. In 1964, he was one of the first Republican congressmen elected from Alabama since Reconstruction. He served his Mobile/Baldwin County district from 1965-1985. He was a stalwart advocate for a strong military and a ranking member of the Defense Appropriations Committee.
