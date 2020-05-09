We can’t imagine anyone who would want to be in Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s shoes, with the possible exception of Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth and Secretary of State John Merrill, both of whom have higher political aspirations. But right now, Ivey’s perch may well be the loneliest in the state, because the decisions she makes with regard to the coronavirus pandemic in Alabama will bring her credit or blame, and likely a lot of both.
On Friday, the governor relaxed some portions of the order she’d imposed earlier that closed many businesses, churches, and all restaurant dining rooms, and confined residents to their homes with a few exceptions. The previous week she relaxed the order a bit so that people could get out, but strongly suggested they were safer at home.
Beginning tomorrow, churches will reopen, as will restaurant dining rooms and most businesses. There are caveats, including the 6-foot rule, capacity restrictions and enhanced cleaning requirements.
And in announcing these rollbacks, the governor expressed her apparent reluctance. “Friends, I can’t say this more clearly: The threat of COVID-19 continues to exist. It is truly deadly and it must be addressed,” she said.
That speaks volumes, whether Alabamians want to hear it or not.
Ivey has watched two barometers — one with rising numbers of COVID-19 cases, and another with rising unemployment claims. She’s in that tough spot between the proverbial rock and hard place, and has opposing voices in each ear.
In the communities, the public at large seems equally torn. There are still outliers who think it’s all a conspiracy or a hoax, but most people seem to understand both the importance of slowing the spread of the virus and the importance of reversing the economic decline. What differs from person to person is the weight they assign to the clashing circumstances.
Perhaps what the governor seems to be saying is the best advice: Just because restrictions are being relaxed doesn’t mean the threat has been eliminated. New cases continue to appear.
Humankind possesses free will. We urge residents to exercise theirs.
