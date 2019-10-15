Dothan commissioners tabled debate on the expansion of the hours that alcohol can be sold on Sunday. Cynics might say that because two commissioners were absent, the others would want to postpone the matter to share the credit, or — more likely — the blame.
District 4 Commissioner John Ferguson explained he felt the entire panel should consider the proposal.
“Personally I think we all need to vote on something like this,” Ferguson said. “It’s going to change the course of what we do here. I think we want to hash it out a little longer.”
We couldn’t agree more. While some business that comes before the commission is routine, items of great interest demand the consideration of every official elected to the panel of authority.
Expansion of alcohol sales certainly falls in that category. While it may well make no difference to some, there are others who feel strongly about restrictions on alcohol sales, whether they believe they should be lifted or increased.
We applaud the commission in attendance for recognizing the importance of every commissioner’s voice in this potentially volatile matter, as each member represents the interest of thousands of voters in his or her district.
Its beer and liquor. OMG why do these idiots think it's the Inquisition?
