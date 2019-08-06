Dothan school officials came under fire earlier this year when they announced layoffs in the wake of a broad school realignment program.

After reviewing the school system’s needs beyond the closure of four city schools, Superintendent Dr. Phyllis Edwards estimated as many as 69 positions could be eliminated.

That was in February. Fast-forward to August, and the school system gathered the names of those who were affected by the layoffs who indicated they’d like to return, and put those employees back to work.

The difference was made up through attrition, retirements and resignations, school officials said.

It’s encouraging the revamped school system is welcoming back some of the workers who found themselves jobless weeks ago. We anticipate the launch of the streamlined system will go as smoothly.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments