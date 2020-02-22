Bad legislation
Faced with knotty challenges like prison reform, improving public schools, funding road construction, and finding new revenue streams, some Alabama lawmakers are swinging for the low-hanging fruit.
Wes Allen, a state representative and probate judge in Pike County, was alarmed to learn that physicians dealing with young patients struggling gender identity issues sometimes prescribe drugs and/or hormones.
“I was shocked when I found out doctors in Alabama were prescribing these types of drugs to children,” Allen said in a news release. “This is something you hear about happening in California or New York but it is happening right here in Alabama and it’s time we put a stop to that practice.”
Allen says it’s a mental issue. His legislation, House Bill 303, would make it a felony carrying a sentence of up to 10 years in prison for doctors to prescribe puberty-blocking medications or opposite gender hormones to minors, and would also prohibit hysterectomy, mastectomy or castration surgeries for minors.
The American Academy of Pediatrics and the World Health Organization have a different view of gender identity, saying the condition is far more complex. “Transgender identities and diverse gender expressions do not constitute a mental disorder,” the AAP said in 2018 policy statement. “Gender identity evolves as an interplay of biology, development, socialization, and culture; and if a mental health issue exists, it most often stems from stigma and negative experiences rather than being intrinsic to the child.”
Lawmakers step into dangerous waters when they seek to legislate complicated health care situations best overseen by medical professionals and professional regulatory agencies. We must trust that a patient’s best course of care is between the physician, the patient, and in the case of minors, the patient’s parents or guardians.
