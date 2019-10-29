Dothan School Superintendent Dr. Phyllis Edwards didn’t pull a rabbit out of her hat Monday when she advised the school board to work toward a sales tax increase or an ad valorem tax hike to fund the schools. She’s been warning of the need for additional school funding for months.
That doesn’t make the idea any more palatable. The controversial school restructuring initiative was sold largely on the promise of streamlining costs by closing some schools and merging the city’s two high schools. Then came costs anticipated to rehabilitate some facilities, leading to borrowing through a bond issue.
There’s no question that public school systems operate with less than they’d like, but local taxpayers aren’t keen on the idea of ponying up more in tax funds. It's unrealistic to ask for additional taxes until the community sees positive results from the restructuring project that's only a few months into its first school year.
The last time voters were asked to approve a property tax hike for education, the referendum failed by a landslide. And with the combined state, county and city sales tax at 9 percent, there’s little hope that a sales tax increase would gain traction.
Still, Dr. Edwards makes a salient point with regard to the cost of serving students who need assistance because of physical or medical limitations, but perhaps she’s barking up the wrong tree, so to speak. The state of Alabama provides a portion of those costs, but nowhere near what’s required.
Perhaps a better strategy would be to abandon the notion of asking local taxpayers to bear that burden, and instead work with state officials to increase funding from Montgomery to underwrite the cost of providing educational opportunities to schoolchildren regardless of their special needs.
