The most controversial domestic issue of our present day – illegal immigration at our southern border – should soon become even more contentious, at least in the Wiregrass area.
This week, al.com reported that the Trump administration plans to divert $3.6 billion set aside for 127 military projects toward continued construction of a wall at the border between the U.S. and Mexico.
Among those projects is a $38 million training support facility at Fort Rucker. Other Alabama initiatives on the chopping block are $5.2 million earmarked for the construction of a weapons repair shop at Anniston Army Depot, a $15.5 million expansion of the Judge Advocate General School at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, and an $18 million air traffic control tower at Maxwell.
Border wall controversy aside, the prospect of having almost $80 million meant to fortify our military operations at Alabama installations redirected is unsettling.
We implore our elected representatives – U.S. Rep. Martha Roby, Sen. Doug Jones, and Sen. Richard Shelby, primarily – to present a unified front to deflect the potential poaching of federal investment in military operations in our state. The projects underscore the importance of the facilities in Alabama, and their loss would have a negative effect on local economies.
