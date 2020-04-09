On April 3, Gov. Kay Ivey issued the mandate many people had been pleading for, ordering Alabamians to stay at home, with a few exceptions, to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.
In the course of her remarks, the governor quoted a bit of Scripture: “The good Lord reminds us in Isaiah Chapter 43, Verses 1 through 3, and I quote, ‘Do not fear for I am with you. Do not be dismayed for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you. I will uphold you with my righteous hand.’
“Folks, now is the time to make a difference. Now is the time to be strong and now is the time to be together Alabama, even when we are staying 6 feet apart.”
That upset a group of freethinkers, who sent a letter to the governor’s office accusing Ivey of “preaching” and advancing Christianity in conflict with the First Amendment. The Freedom from Religion Foundation also took issue with Ivey’s invitation to a pastor to offer a prayer.
We see no issue with Ivey’s remarks. The same First Amendment that prohibits a government’s establishment of religion bestows the right of free speech on us all — even elected officials. If Ivey chooses to illustrate her remarks with a quote from the Bible, that’s her prerogative.
As for the pastor’s remarks, it’s not uncommon for meetings of governing bodies to open, close or both with a prayer from an invited religious leader.
It’s important that the tenets of the First Amendment be upheld, and watchdog groups help achieve that objective.
However, this isn’t the hill to choose for battle.
