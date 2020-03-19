While much of the world is staying indoors, avoiding crowds and following social distancing protocols, thousands of students have flocked to Spring Break destinations as usual. The mindset, as one sunburned and seemingly intoxicated young man told a television reporter, “If I get corona, I get corona” but he plans to party.
The attitude isn’t surprising; seldom has anyone accused Spring Breakers of exercising good judgment. However, it’s an extraordinary display of self-centered behavior, as health officials have suggested that the potential is great for students to become infected and then expose others who cannot tolerate infection well.
Fortunately, more sober heads are starting to prevail, and local officials have ordered beaches closed in Gulf Shores and in Florida’s Walton County, apparently determining that public health trumps the loss of tourism dollars.
Other beach governments should follow suit, assuming the governor of Florida doesn’t join Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey in declaring all state beaches off-limits.
