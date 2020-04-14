Almost two years ago, Ben Raines, then a Mobile-area journalist, discovered a bit of wreckage in the area of Mobile Bay that he thought could be the part of the legendary Clotilda, the last known slave ship to have landed in the U.S. more than 150 years ago.
It wasn’t, but the discovery renewed interest in the search, drawing professional recovery teams, and soon another shipwreck, located in the Mobile River/Tensaw delta, was authenticated as the Clotilda.
It was an important find that could reveal a great deal about its time and the slave trade. And now it belongs to the state of Alabama.
On Monday, U.S. District Judge Kristi DuBose ordered ownership of the remains of the two-masted Gulf schooner transferred to the Alabama Historical Commission.
The Clotilda delivered more than 100 people kidnapped from West Africa to Mobile in 1860, on the eve of the Civil War. The slave ship was maneuvered into a bayou and burned.
We urge the state to treat the relic in a manner befitting its historical and sociological value. Not only can the Clotilda teach us a great deal about a dark part of our nation’s history, it holds particular significance to many Alabamians whose ancestors came to these shores in bondage on this very vessel, or one like it.
