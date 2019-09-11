Dan Capps has been a familiar face behind the plate in the ball parks of Abbeville since his teenage years in the 1960s.
Recently, he was on a field in Sterling, Louisiana, as Umpire-in-Chief for the youth World Series, when he was recognized for his decades of dedication to the game. Capps was named to the Dixie Boys Baseball Hall of Fame.
He was stunned by the honor, but it should come as no surprise to area youth baseball fans. Capps has served as a baseball umpire on fields all over the southeast United States since his first turn behind the plate at 16. He has a heart for baseball – literally. After having a heart transplant in 2007, Capps was back on the field the following spring.
We congratulate Capps for his honor, and applaud his dedicated service to the game and to the youngsters of the Wiregrass who play it.
