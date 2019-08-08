Dothan has had a number of exceptional athletes through the years, from football legends to baseball standouts to basketball stars to golf wizards.
Add another sport to the list – Dothan’s Mary Morgan Howell is a top ranking wakeboarder on the USA Water Ski Team.
The 16-year-old Dothan resident recently captured the silver medal in international competition at the XVIII Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.
In her second year as a professional wakeboarder, Howell is making great strides in her sport and acclimating well to the overwhelming culture of the professional sporting world.
Her discipline and poise make her a winner before she ever gets on the water. And her runner-up win in the recent Pan American Games whet her appetite for excellence.
“There is no more motivating place than second place,” Howell said.
Spoken like one destined for the top.
Congratulations, Mary Morgan Howell. You represent us well, and we’re sure there are more good things to come.
