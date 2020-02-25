An audit of Montgomery Public Schools revealed that administrators “misused” more than $700,000 in public funds.
In one case, a school principal used $2,000 in school funds to help pay for basketball championship rings and pendants. The audit found the expenditure was not an allowable use of public funds, and the principal repaid the school system.
That’s an understandable misunderstanding, and an apt resolution.
However, in most other cases, “misused” is a generous description of expenditures. Among the transgressions:
>>Former Brewbaker Technology Magnet High School Athletic Director Chauncey Shines is accused of using more than $40,000 for purchases at a strip club, a local bar, a gentleman’s club, and online gambling.
>>Former Brewbaker Technology Magnet High School teacher Marsha Baugh is accused of establishing a scholarship, and then awarding the funds to two of her own children, who records show had not applied. More than $177,000 is involved.
>>Former Jefferson Davis High School Assistant Principal Walter James is accused of taking more than $300,000 through payments to a fictitious vendor.
>>Former Carver High School basketball coach James Jackson is accused of nearly $77,000 in unauthorized purchases.
While officials are pursuing the recovery of the funds, they’re letting those involved off too easy.
These aren’t unintended missteps by educators practicing good stewardship of education funds. These accusations represent what appear to be calculated and deliberate efforts to convert public monies for personal use. These matters should be pursued by the state Attorney General’s office to determine whether criminal charges apply.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.