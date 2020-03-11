As of Wednesday, no case of COVID-19 exposure has been identified in Alabama, but state school officials have wisely established a plan to be mobilized when the virus inevitably emerges.
State superintendent Eric Mackey said Tuesday that he had instructed local superintendents not to close schools or cancel major events without seeking advice from the state Department of Education. That’s good advice; in the absence of an identified case, the strategy could mitigate panic.
Further bolstering confidence is Mackey’s reassurance that should a COVID-19 case be identified within a school system, the buildings would be closed and cleaned for up to 48 hours before school officials determine whether to keep the facilities closed for a longer period.
On a positive note, many of the state’s public schools will be virtually empty for several days while students are on Spring Break. However, there is a possibility that students who may have traveled during the break could become infected with COVID-19 before returning to class.
As of Tuesday, roughly 20 people in Alabama have been tested for the virus thus far by the Alabama Department of Public Health, and none has been returned positive. That is expected to change, but Alabama schools have the benefit of time to prepare. We applaud Mackey and school officials for taking advantage of it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.