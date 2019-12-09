Alabama is undoubtedly a red state. All of its statewide officers are Republicans and, through the years, even many longtime Democrats have switched parties to keep themselves relevant come Election Day.
It would not be surprising if there was little to no interest in the storm that’s settled in over the state Democratic Party. But there should be. Government works better under a two-party system.
For those who haven’t been paying attention, there’s a schism in the state party. Longtime party leader Nancy Worley was voted out as head of the party, but refuses to let go; she and Joe Reed, another Democratic stalwart, are challenging the authority of the new slate of officers, who hope to reinvigorate the party. There may even be litigation, Reed hints, assuming the Worley/Reed faction can raise tens of thousands of dollars to pay the freight.
However, the national party recognizes the new, duly-elected officers. Last month, 172 members of the State Democratic Executive Committee voted to remove Worley and her vice chair. Subsequently, a new leader, Chris England, was elected as chairman.
The state Democratic Party must get its house in order. With new leadership recognized by the national party, Worley and company must read the handwriting on the wall and take defeat gracefully.
A viable two-party system depends on it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.