The United States has a representational government, with public officials elected by registered voters who have the right and privilege to choose those who will govern them. Yet even the most hotly contested elections draw far less than a full contingent of voters. Some voters inexplicably fail to participate.
What many may not understand is that the census taken every 10 years also affects the relationship between government and the public. Data gathered during the census is used to establish political district lines and determine distribution of federal funds. An accurate count is vital to ensure the people of a given area receive their equitable share of federal distribution of funds and representation in the nation’s halls of government.
The 2020 census began with an invitation to households across America in mid-March, inviting residents to fill out their census questionnaires. Many of those who have done so report that answering the census form takes less than 10 minutes.
However, as of April 15, less than half of the people in seven Wiregrass-area counties have taken 10 minutes to fill out the form and ensure they and their families are counted. Henry County has a completion rate of just over 40%. Houston County has the highest participation at 48.2%.
What’s at stake for Wiregrass residents? For starters, an inaccurate count could trigger the elimination of one or two congressional seats for our state. The first to go would be ours — the 2nd Congressional District now represented by U.S. Rep. Martha Roby.
It would also mean the loss of up to $13 billion in federal funds, as an undercount would reconfigure the distribution of federal money among the states.
Those who have not taken time to complete their census form should do so at the first opportunity. Although the coronavirus pandemic has forced the 2020 census to extend its timeline, it has likely left many area residents some unexpected spare time on their hands.
Take six of those extra minutes and make sure you’re counted. A great deal is riding on it.
