Now that Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a stay-at-home mandate, Wiregrass area residents can expect their daily activities to be even more curtailed. That’s bound to make people stir-crazy — some more quickly than others.
We received a note this week from a reader who shared an idea that she and her friends put in motion:
“During this time we all need things to keep our minds as well as our bodies busy. An old childhood friend came up with a great idea. She suggested that we could play Yahtzee (many other games would work as well) over the phone. So we set up Wednesday afternoons at 1 for that. Last week we played for about an hour and a half and it was great. We laughed and had a good time and for a while didn’t worry about our world situation. Just a thought.”
Dot Radeke, Dothan
And what a great thought that is.
For many people, the worst part of self-isolation is the isolation. However, human ingenuity has produced workarounds.
Mrs. Radeke and friends used the telephone for their Yahtzee game. There are numerous apps to create groups to chat, either by message or by videoconference. Apple products have Facetime, allowing people to talk while seeing each other on screen. And there’s always a good old conference call.
There’s no need to let isolation bring you down. Don’t wait for friends and family to touch base. Make the first move. They’re likely as starved for company as anyone else.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.