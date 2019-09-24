Imagine, if you can, Dothan in 1919. There was no Ross Clark Circle. No airport. No Fort Rucker. There were only about 10,000 residents.
But there was a chamber of commerce, which brought the merchants of the area together to help determine the growth of our city.
A hundred years later, the population is closer to 70,000, and the people of Dothan have created a diversified economic base that helps keep the area buoyant as downturns occur in different economic sectors.
It would be near impossible to chronicle the advancements urged along by the chamber and its member. It might be simpler to outline those changes without the chamber’s mark.
However, the common thread of the last 100 years of progress in our city is our vibrant chamber, which is a collection of local business people with vision and commitment to making our city — our entire region — the best possible place to live and thrive.
Happy birthday, Chamber of Commerce, and a round of applause for today’s members and their predecessors. Without its century long involvement, our city’s successes would surely be fewer.
