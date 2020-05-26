The grounds of the 173-year-old Grand Hotel in Point Clear are home for a variety of animals wild and domestic. The usual suspects play in the majestic live oaks that shelter the hotel, a lazy clowder of cats share the hotel campus with guests, and on the pond in front of the hotel is a paddling of ducks whose popularity has grown over the decades. The concierge will provide small bags of cracked corn for those who want to interact with the creatures.
At the Alabama Shakespeare Festival in Montgomery, legend has it that the developers wanted black swans for the lake on the grounds — just like those belonging to the Queen of England. Someone contacted the duck keeper to inquire about a source for the storied birds. It turns out The Crown procures black swans from a source in Pike Road, a stone’s throw from ASF.
Ask anyone about the Peabody Hotel in Memphis and the first response you receive will surely reference the ducks. There’s a flock of them living on the roof, and each day includes a ceremonial duck parade through the hotel lobby.
In 1941, author Robert McCloskey published his children’s book “Make Way for Ducklings” about a family of ducks that makes a new home in Boston Public Garden. Four decades later, the family of nine ducks is immortalized in bronze in the Garden near the intersection of Beacon and Charles streets, delighting generations.
These recollections of esteemed waterfowl follow the disturbing deaths of some of Dothan’s own well-known ducks and geese that make their home at Emerald Lake in the Northside subdivision.
Ducks may be messy and occasionally loud, but they’ve long been a source of fond interplay throughout humanity. The idea that they may have been deliberately slaughtered should disturb us all.
