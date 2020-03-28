When Alabama schools closed earlier this month to curb the spread of the coronavirus in our state, the idea that the closure would last only a couple of weeks was, in hindsight, naively optimistic. Last week, Gov. Kay Ivey and state school Superintendent Eric Mackey announced what many suspected all along: Public schools in Alabama would not reopen this school year.
Instead, students would take instruction at home, the state officials said. The problem with that proposal is that the state lacks the mechanism to adequately replace in-school instruction with an online equivalent.
While many areas of the state have reliable internet coverage, there are many students whose homes are not equipped with internet access. Some areas of the state have only spotty coverage, and others have none. While many communities have institutions and businesses with public Wi-Fi signals, a shutdown of non-essential businesses eliminates access to those portals. A student whose family finances prevent having the home equipped with devices and internet access is simply out of luck.
That’s not to say that closing schools for the remainder of the term is a bad move by Ivey and Mackey. It’s the prudent decision in light of the unpredictable spread of the coronavirus.
However, this health emergency underscores the state’s need to ramp up its infrastructure for internet access, and perhaps even consider broadband as a necessary utility like electricity and water.
Meanwhile, school officials will need to remain flexible regarding the requirements for students to successfully complete the current school year. This situation is not their fault, and solutions are out of their hands.
They shouldn’t shoulder the burden of consequences.
