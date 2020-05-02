The disruption of the coronavirus pandemic has caused hardship for most people in varying degrees — virtually every person in the world. Some are experiencing relatively minor inconveniences, such as not being able to go out to eat, or having travel plans disrupted. Others are barred from visiting family in nursing homes or hospitals. Many are out of work, idled by business closures or laid off because of the collapse of revenue for their employers.
For those whose income has suffered, the security of knowing the bills will be paid and food will be put on the table is gone, and a bad situation is made worse by unending worry.
What’s uplifting in our area is the stream of generosity at the grassroots level. There are countless stories of people setting aside their own concerns to help ease the burden of those whose circumstances may be worse.
At Wallace College, officials surveyed students to determine what needs should be addressed so that students could continue their studies remotely. There were the obvious questions about technology and internet access, but there was another, far more empathetic query: Is there a food need?
Almost a third of respondents said yes.
The administration turned to the college’s faculty and staff, offering to coordinate a drive to meet that need by giving WCC employees a mechanism to donate gift cards that would be distributed among the students. In less than a week, more than $1,000 in gift cards materialized.
Generosity and benevolence is always touching. In a time when every one of us is affected by the same pandemic, such outreach is extraordinary.
