An incident at Dothan’s animal shelter last week has renewed the debate about the condition of the shelter and the need for significant upgrades or even replacement of the facility.
Two pit bull dogs were brought into the facility of Wednesday, and sometime in the early hours of Thursday, the dogs broke out of their pen and breached the cat shelter, killing 29 felines.
“These dogs were able to eat their way out, for lack of a better term, and attack these cats. That is horrible,” Dothan City Commissioner Beth Kenward told WTVY.
Shelter workers who discovered the massacre might call that an understatement.
The incident has incited the outrage of animal advocates from all sides, from cat enthusiasts to pit bull aficionados who decry the characterization of the animals as aggressive.
However, the prevailing reaction is that the city must do something at the animal shelter to ensure the well-being of the animals held there.
It’s long overdue. City officials must consider putting animal shelter improvements on a fast track before another regrettable incident occurs.
