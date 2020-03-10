Much like the last few minutes of a basketball game, the brief period between a primary and its runoff election is where ground is gained or lost in intense play. Alabama voters are seeing that play out in the race for the GOP slot to challenge incumbent Doug Jones for the U.S. Senate seat.
Jeff Sessions, who held the Senate seat for 20 years before his ill-fated decision to step down and accept President Donald Trump’s invitation to serve as U.S. Attorney General, joined the race late, and many expected he’d win in a cakewalk. Instead, he came in a close second to former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville, who bested Sessions by more than 12,000 ballots.
Now Tuberville is under fire from the Sessions contingent, accused of being “a Florida man.”
It’s an eye roll-worthy affront. Tuberville meets the qualifications, lax as they may be. He’s obviously at least 30 years old and, according to the Alabama Secretary of State’s office, he need only reside in Alabama one day to be eligible to run for U.S. Senate. As Tuberville owns property in Auburn as well as on the Florida Gulf Coast, it appears he could spend on night per year in his home on the Plains and qualify to seek the state’s U.S. Senate seat. That’s not Tommy Tuberville’s doings; blame that circumstance on the Founding Fathers, who didn’t outline a minimum length of residency for U.S. Senate qualification in Article 1, Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution.
Ideally, those who represent the people of Alabama would be residents of Alabama. However, considering the fortunes spent on political campaigns, running for high office draws candidates who can afford to live in numerous jurisdictions, and often do.
