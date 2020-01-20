Alabama’s elder statesman, U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, appeared on the ABC program “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” on Sunday to talk about the Trump impeachment. Stephanopoulos was looking for some sort of scoop, hoping that by framing the question in various ways, Shelby might say something that could shed some light on the charges against the president.

He was barking up the wrong tree. Shelby didn’t just fall off the tomato truck; he’s been an adroit politician for a long time, and could likely see Stephanopoulos’ questions coming before the pundit could shape them.

As the impeachment process moves forward, one important point should rise to the forefront — if the allegations of wrongdoing by Joe Biden’s son and/or the former vice president himself are at the center of the impeachment of a sitting president, shouldn’t those allegations be investigated as fervently as was the alleged actions of the president? And does the lack of such an investigation lend credence to the suggestion that the impeachment trial is a partisan initiative?

