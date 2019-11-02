We hear a lot about branding these days from celebrities and business people, and more recently from “influencers,” social media sensations who have figured out how to make money by “influencing” others, usually to buy something.
Branding is nothing new. The term has Germanic origin and found its use in Middle English to convey burning a mark to denote possession. The concept is applied in many ways throughout history – makers’ marks, family coats of arms, logos, etc.
And then there are flags, perhaps the most visible emblem of a governmental state. There is a host of regulations that guide the use of many flags, particularly the US flag. Sadly, many Americans have scant knowledge of the US flag code. Even some officials will decree the flag to be flown at half-staff when there is no authority to do so. However well-meaning their intent, there are regulations to follow.
Recently a group of fourth-graders at Jerry Lee Faine Elementary School in Dothan were studying the history of Alabama when one student, Lyriq Caldwell, read that state law required an Alabama state flag to be flown at every school property when school was in session. Classmate Devin Flowers looked out the window to find that there on the flagpole waved the Stars and Stripes, but no state banner.
The youngsters were dismayed. Their school was in violation of the law. Their teacher, Amanda Smith, recognized an opportunity to extend the lesson. She had the children research who serves as their state legislator, and the class crafted a letter to the Honorable Alabama Rep. Paul Lee explaining their concern over the school’s lack of a state flag.
Lee responded by showing up at the school last week to meet with the youngsters and present them with an Alabama state flag.
It’s refreshing that young people are learning about the nuances of our state’s “branding,” as well as how to take steps to address something they believe needs correction. Amanda Smith’s students surely now know more about flag regulations than the average fourth grader, and now know a bit more about problem-solving. And they can say they’ve met a governmental official, who responded to their constituent interaction.
We commend these students, as well as teacher Smith and Rep. Lee, whose involvement made this a valuable lesson the youngsters won’t likely forget.
