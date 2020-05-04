With a constitutionally mandated May 18 end date drawing two weeks away, the Alabama Legislature resumed its regular session on Monday after more than seven weeks in recess because of the COVID-19 virus. Masked lawmakers returned to chambers with many desks blocked to accommodate social distancing measures. Those who could not be seated in the chambers took part from the gallery.
Most legislation in the legislative pipeline will likely die of inaction. Lawmakers are concerned about their constitutional requirement to pass the state’s budgets, and intend to do so before the close of the session.
However, expect a bumpy ride, now and in the future.
For starters, this is a bare-bones quorum. Only 60 of 105 House members answered roll call; most of the absentees were Democrats, who had reported earlier they did not intend to show up because there wouldn’t be enough information to address the budgets.
They have a point; with the state Department of Revenue extending the tax filing date until July, there won’t be a clear picture of projected revenue. And with the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, the state’s expenditures are difficult to determine.
It’s likely that Gov. Kay Ivey will call the legislature back into session later in the year to revisit the budgets after the state’s fiscal picture comes into focus.
Meanwhile, lawmakers should work safely and efficiently to complete business that’s absolutely necessary, and then return to the safer-at-home recommendations to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
