Dothan officials got some jarring news recently when the company that manages Dothan Utilities’ online payment system said that the site had been targeted by hackers, putting at risk the financial data of those who paid their utility bill through the online portal.
There are several alarming elements to the situation. Dothan officials contacted the company, CentralSquare, after a customer reported that their financial data had been compromised. It was then that the city learned that the site had been breached, but CentralSquare could not quantify what information might have been taken, if any.
The company later backtracked, saying there may not have been a breach.
That’s not comforting. To their credit, city officials engaged the services of an expert computer forensics firm to investigate the matter, as well as a Pennsylvania law firm with extensive experience in cybercrime investigation and litigation.
Now commissioners are weighing the option of suing Central Square.
They should proceed with a lawsuit.
Regardless of whether a breach occurred, or whether any Dothan Utilities customers were victimized, the city government — that’s the taxpayers — has already committed tens of thousands of dollars to the investigation of the incident. It’s put a fright into customers, many of whom likely cancelled credit and debit cards as a precaution.
City officials deserve commendation for taking steps to determine what happened and when, and should follow through with litigation to attempt to recoup the cost of those steps.
