For Christians, today, Easter Sunday, marks the event epitomizing new life, commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ and his promise of eternal life. Jewish people are in the midst of the Passover observance this week, celebrating the Biblical events leading to the liberation of Hebrew slaves of Egypt.
Even the pollen haze and the respiratory trouble it causes are welcome to some degree, as yellow dusting ushers in new life.
The Easter tableau describes the pivotal moment in Christian history: Jesus crucified on the cross and entombed, then rising from the dead three days later. Christianity’s central theme is Christ dying for the sins of humanity. This is it.
Its significance is usually shown in houses of worship that are brimming with booming attendance on Easter Sunday.
This year, the pews in most sanctuaries will be empty; restrictions on gatherings of more than 10 people because of the coronavirus have caused church leaders to find innovative ways to reach their congregations. Drive up, drive by, or tune in to live-streamed services. There are many ways to hear the message.
