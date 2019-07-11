Those who might have hoped to spend the weekend at the beach may be wise to make other plans. With a powerful storm brewing in the Gulf of Mexico, beaches from Panama City to Gulf Shores are flying double red flags, and all waters are closed to the public. A dip in the ocean risks arrest.

Most people know better, but some thrill-seekers may try to take advantage of extreme surf conditions and head into the water with their surfboards. That would be a mistake; the underlying rip current puts them in greater danger of toe tags than handcuffs.

The tropical storm may strengthen to a hurricane, and is expected to hit southern Louisiana on Saturday.

If you’re intent on heading to the Florida or Alabama coast, plan some activities away from the shoreline. Better yet, reschedule.

