Those who might have hoped to spend the weekend at the beach may be wise to make other plans. With a powerful storm brewing in the Gulf of Mexico, beaches from Panama City to Gulf Shores are flying double red flags, and all waters are closed to the public. A dip in the ocean risks arrest.
Most people know better, but some thrill-seekers may try to take advantage of extreme surf conditions and head into the water with their surfboards. That would be a mistake; the underlying rip current puts them in greater danger of toe tags than handcuffs.
The tropical storm may strengthen to a hurricane, and is expected to hit southern Louisiana on Saturday.
If you’re intent on heading to the Florida or Alabama coast, plan some activities away from the shoreline. Better yet, reschedule.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.