The social distancing most of the nation has been practicing since the arrival of the global pandemic is making many people anxious. We’re social animals by nature, and “sheltering in place” simply seems unnatural.
It’s been particularly rough for children. Their routines are upended, as are everyone else’s, but they have difficulty grasping the reality of a pandemic and its potential. Teaching them at home may help keep up their studies, but they miss their classmates, and that’s something that’s impossible to replicate in confinement.
There are lessons to be learned from this forced exile, many of which have yet to surface. Among those, however, is the realization that spending days of isolation aren’t new to many of those around us. Countless elderly people spend much of their time without getting out, or having visitors or even phone calls, and many of them slip into depression fueled by loneliness.
Check on elderly family members, friends, and neighbors. Give them a call. And when life returns to normal, remember them and make an effort to touch base regularly. After all, a few days of sheltering in place gives us a glimpse of how lonely isolated lives can be.
