Anyone who may have forgotten Valentine’s Day on Friday may still be in the doghouse, and perhaps should be. There have been plenty of things going on in the community to remind us all that February is, among many other things, a time of expressing affection for loved ones, and people and initiatives we care about.
Consider the wealth of giving that has taken place recently:
» The Sisterhood of Temple Emanu-El held its annual art auction in late January, attended by a crowd of both regulars and newcomers. Sales of artwork were brisk, and the money generated by the annual fundraiser will be distributed among several local nonprofits.
» Empty Bowls Dothan 2020, this year’s installment of a fundraiser for the Wiregrass Area Food Bank, produced enough funds to provide almost 34,000 meals through the efforts of bowl makers, area food industry donors and event sponsor Five Star Credit Union.
» Dothan police personnel presented Childrens of Alabama hospital with a check for more than $25,000 last week, having raised the funds during the department’s fourth “Paint ’em Up and Let It Grow” initiative. During November, police personnel enjoy a temporary reprieve from the dress code restriction of facial hair for men and painted nails and earrings for women. Those participating seek sponsorships, and this year’s event exceeded expected receipts.
» Last week, All In Credit Union held a donation ceremony to distribute $121,000 in grants to five regional nonprofits, allowing the organizations to complete tasks that had been outside their budgets.
If you made the mistake of letting Valentine’s Day slip by, consider making a donation to a local charity or nonprofit in honor of your loved one. It may well expedite your return to good graces.
