The coronavirus pandemic has put elected officials between a rock and a hard place these days, particularly as calls to reopen businesses to save the economy grow louder.
It brings to mind a scene from 1976’s “Marathon Man,” in which Dustin Hoffman, as a character embroiled in a Nazi criminal’s diamond smuggling, finds himself in a dentist chair interrogated by Laurence Olivier (the Nazi), who repeatedly asks “Is it safe?” while wielding a dental drill.
That question hangs over officials like the Sword of Damocles. Stay-home orders seem to have helped slow the spread of the virus, but have caused unemployment to skyrocket and put the economy under stress. On the other hand, reopening businesses could cause the spread of the virus to rise again.
It’s understandable that officials’ positions have varied over time. Here, Gov. Kay Ivey was initially reluctant to issue a stay-home order; now she’s being cautious about reopening the state, deferring to health experts. Conversely, Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth was initially erring to the side of caution; now, after heading a task force on the economy, he favors a return to normal.
So, is it safe? What’s maddening is that no one really knows for certain. The coronavirus that leads to COVID-19 illness is new, and scientists have had only a few months to learn about it. Much is unknown.
We don’t envy the weight that rests on the shoulders of officials who will determine whether to keep the states locked down or return to business as usual. The backlash against officials in coastal communities that have reopened beaches, and toward Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp for his decision to open some businesses in his state, indicates that consensus on this question remains elusive.
