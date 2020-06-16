Many Americans don’t like the government telling us what to do. “It’s a free country,” some will say. They’re right. We have freedoms as Americans that citizens of most other countries do not enjoy.
Science tells us that people involved in motor vehicle crashes have a better chance at survival if they are wearing safety belts. Some people choose not to wear them at all. A lot of folks were angry that driving without wearing a seatbelt became an infraction.
Science tells us that motorcycle riders involved in crashes have a better chance of survival if they’re wearing a helmet. Government mandates to wear helmets rankle many riders.
Common sense tells us that texting while driving is a bad idea. However, so many people do it that many states have passed laws prohibiting it. People do it anyway.
This week, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, who previously issued a stay at home order to mitigate spread of the coronavirus, emphasized the role of personal responsibility over new closure orders.
However, even as cases continue to rise in our state — more than 26,000 as of Tuesday — more people are out and about without the recommended face masks than are wearing them.
If we don’t want government telling us what to do for our own good, shouldn’t we be looking out for our own good ourselves?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.