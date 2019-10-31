Thanks to a storm front that moved through the area on Thursday, today’s opening of the National Peanut Festival arrives amid breezy fall weather.
Many fairgoers would say that’s the way it should be, that a fall festival should feel like harvest time, a slightly nippy autumn evening.
That’s welcome news considering the Wiregrass area has experienced 12 weeks or so of August weather. Now it’s time to celebrate the peanut and those who grow the area’s legume gold, and enjoy a week of exhibits, fair food, entertainment, and the carnival midway, capped by the traditional National Peanut Festival parade on Nov. 9.
This year, news of the festival has reached our nation’s capital, and will be immortalized in the official record of the United States Senate.
Sen. Doug Jones introduced a resolution Thursday in honor of the Festival, and in recognition of the importance of the peanut crop to the economy of the local area and the state of Alabama.
If the historical attendance at the NPF fairgrounds is any indication, longtime residents need no extra incentive to brave the traffic and visit the fairgrounds. Newcomers should seize the opportunity to experience southeast Alabama’s signature event. And bring a jacket.
