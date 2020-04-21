On April 3, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a stay-at-home order after encouraging residents to limit their activities to slow the spread of the coronavirus in our state. Some would have preferred that she made that determination earlier, as infection rates climbed in urban areas. We, too, urged the governor to impose the order, believing that encouragement alone would not produce the results necessary.
Her hesitation was understandable. Images of “closed” cities around the world are jarring, particularly when one considers the economic toll. Ivey hoped to keep the wheels of commerce turning as long as possible, being in the unenviable position of weighing public health against economic buoyancy.
In recent days, there have been protests across the nation by people who want to see the US reopened, “putting people back to work.” It’s become a tug-of-war between scientists and health officials and those who want to believe the worst is behind us, including some politicians.
When Ivey called a press conference Tuesday, some might have suspected she would lift the stay-at-home mandate, at least to some degree. Instead, the governor held firm, saying she intends to hew to the order’s original end date — April 30 — and will decide next week what will reopen and when.
“No one wants to open up businesses more than I do,” Ivey said. “All of our decisions that I’m going to make are going to come from data, not a desired date.”
The governor is standing her ground even though there is a growing push to reopen. We, too, would like to see the shutdown end — but only when health officials are convinced it’s safe to do so.
