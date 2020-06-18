Today marks another opportunity for Americans to realize stark differences that people of every walk of life are unaware.
Today is June 19, the day 155 years ago when a group of people enslaved in Texas were told they were free, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth has been long celebrated in African American culture, but white America has been largely unaware of the significance of the date.
Many Americans learned of the Juneteenth celebration only after President Donald Trump planned a rally that would have been held today in Tulsa. The event was rescheduled for Saturday, and the flap dramatically elevated the profile of Juneteenth.
The scenario should give us all pause, and allow us to contemplate the pivotal moments of our nation’s history — not “black history” or “white history” — but American history.
