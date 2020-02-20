In 1988, the staff of the now-defunct Alabama Journal won a Pulitzer Prize for its reporting on Alabama soaring infant mortality rate. Thirty-two years later, Alabama marked its lowest IMR in history, having lost only 7 infants per 1,000 live births in the state.
That’s the good news; the bad news is that Alabama now ranks No. 3 in the death rate of new mothers.
The average maternal death rate in the U.S. is 17.4 per 100,000 live births. In 2018, the most recent reported year, Alabama’s maternal death rate was more than double that average — 36.4, according to the National Center for Health Statistics at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
However, changes in the way the data is collected makes the determination murky. Researchers consider the standing a wake-up call, and that maternal deaths need to be studied to determine a strategy to reduce the number of deaths.
The budget Gov. Kay Ivey sent to lawmakers includes about $500,000 for a panel charged with that review. Lawmakers should green-light to requisition so that this health crisis can be addressed.
