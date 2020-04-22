If there is one true downfall of society attributable to the internet, it’s the rise of meanness. It’s apparent in online chat boards, social media, and comment sections— frankly, anywhere that the public is provided a forum. People express themselves online in ways they would never consider if they were face–to-face with others. More and more newspapers are moving to disable comments on their websites simply because what should be a mechanism for discussion quickly devolves into a troll-fest.
It’s regrettable in every way. And it’s abhorrent when it spills over into the relationship between public officials and members of their constituency.
This week, a Twitter user posed a question about preparing his absentee ballot – specifically with regard to the logistics of including a copy of photo identification during a pandemic shutdown.
Stephen Stetson (@StetsonStephen) said he understood that a photo ID was necessary, tweeting: “…I’m asking about how to get it into the envelope. Are folks going to need cameras, scanners and photocopiers to show proof of ID?”
He got a response from the state’s top election official — Secretary of State John Merrill, who tweeted in reply: “People that have a hard time figuring out the answer to that question probably need to vote in person.”
The situation went south from there. Another Twitter user shared the exchange, which drew Merrill out again: “When I come to your house and show you how to use your printer I can also teach you how to tie your shoes and to tie your tie. I could also go with you to Walmart or Kinko’s and make sure that you know how to get a copy of your ID made while you’re buying cigarettes or alcohol.”
It’s indefensible that an elected official would make such unprovoked and inexcusably derisive remarks to a constituent trying to navigate the state’s absentee election rules. To do so in a public forum like Twitter is unconscionable.
