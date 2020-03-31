Dothan and the Wiregrass area have long had the good fortune to be home to two top-rate medical facilities — Southeast Health and Flowers Hospital — that serve a large swath of southeast Alabama, northwest Florida panhandle, and southwest Georgia.
In the current coronavirus pandemic, it’s no surprise that the first case of COVID-19 reported from the quasi-public Southeast Health was identified in a patient from out of state. Southeast Health officials have been forthcoming about subsequent positive test results, as well as two health and rehabilitation facilities, which identified one case at each location among its residents and tested two others, whose results were negative.
That transparency is a comfort to area residents, who have watched the progression of this frightening pandemic and seen numbers rise globally, nationally and in our own state. It’s natural that local residents would want to compare the progression of exposure in our area against other parts of the state and nation. But in order to do so, facilities need to be forthcoming about the presence of the virus within their four walls. Unfortunately, Flowers Hospital has been tight-lipped.
It’s understandable that a medical facility would be concerned about patient privacy, and particularly so at Flowers, where a data breach in 2013 and 2014 resulted in the exposure of 700 patients’ personal information, some of which was used by a former employee to file fraudulent tax returns.
However, reporting the number of COVID-19 tests and their results doesn’t require patient information. It simply gives the public data to draw informed conclusions about the spread of a dangerous pathogen in our community.
This week, Flowers Hospital announced its first case of COVID-19, with little amplification. We urge Flowers officials to follow the lead of other health service providers in sharing data with the public regarding the number of tests performed in the facility, and the results.
Again, releasing this information is in the best interest of our community.
