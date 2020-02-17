At the conclusion of each session of the Alabama Legislature, lawmakers select a piece of legislation to receive the Shroud Award, bestowed upon the “deadest” bill of the term.
There’s an early contender this session — Rep. Rolanda Hollis’s House Bill 238, which establish mandatory sterilization of males of a certain age in Alabama:
Section 1. A man, at his own expense, shall undergo a vasectomy within one month of his 50th birthday or the birth of his third biological child, whichever comes first.
Section 2. This act shall become effective on the first day of the third month following its passage and approval by the Governor, or its otherwise becoming law.
Hollis defends her bill saying it’s in response to a near-total abortion ban signed into law last year, and since stalled by a federal court order.
“Year after year the majority party continues to introduce new legislation that tries to dictate a woman’s body and her reproductive rights,” Hollis told WSFA-TV. “Men should not be legislating what women do with their bodies.”
While there are valid arguments to be made in favor of or in opposition to last year’s abortion ban, Hollis’s proposal is a non sequitur. Legislative proponents were clear that the abortion measure was intended to invite litigation as a method to challenge Roe vs. Wade.
The vasectomy bill should be neutered before any more taxpayer-funded legislative time and effort is expended on it.
