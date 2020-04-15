“We’re all in this together.”
That’s the mantra that’s been circulated since the arrival of the coronavirus, and in many ways, it’s true. Every person is vulnerable. Every person should follow the same recommendations to prevent exposure. Everyone is suffering in different ways.
However, some people are more “in this” than others, particularly with regard to finances.
With widespread business closures come idled workers — furloughed, laid off, or simply sent home until the governor’s COVID-19 stay-home order expires. Many Americans, including thousands in the Wiregrass area, are experiencing a circumstance reported in a recent University of Chicago study on poverty — that as many as 40 percent of Americans are a paycheck or two from financial disaster.
Recent figures show more than 6 million Americans have filed unemployment claims because of the impact of the coronavirus, including roughly 70,000 Alabamians.
Dothan residents are fortunate in that the municipal utility operation is working to ensure the mantra is backed by action rather than empty words.
In mid-March, the city of Dothan suspended non-payment disconnections for Dothan Utilities customers because of the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The “courtesy” is extended for two months, through the middle of May. And it is a courtesy; the utility is a business, too, with its own operational costs and reliance on revenue from its customer base.
Still, the municipal utility goes an extra mile by providing those who are still struggling to pay their utility bill after mid-May with an opportunity to contact the office to make arrangements to bring the account current and avoid disconnection.
We applaud city leaders for their effort to ensure that supportive reassurances aren’t simply hollow platitudes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.