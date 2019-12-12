This week, Time magazine announced its Person of the Year — Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swedish environmentalist who rose to international prominence with her outspoken message to world leaders on climate change.
Along with her photograph on the cover of the magazine are the words “The Power of Youth.” It’s a message we understand, as we see it in our own community.
Earlier this week in Geneva County, more than 200 middle school students held an exposition that showcased 27 service projects the youngsters created in the last 18 weeks as a part of the American Character Program.
The youngsters targeted significant concerns faced by those in their cohort, such as cyber-bullying and proper attire. They challenged their peers to work to stop bullying. They created a clothes closet to provide garments for students whose clothes may be worn out or no longer fit properly. They created partnerships with area businesses and are working with a local hospice organization to help those with serious health challenges.
These sort of challenges don’t grab headlines like climate change, but each of these students, in their own back yards, are doing work every bit as important as that which propelled Greta Thunberg to the cover of Time Magazine.
Geneva County middle-schoolers are all Persons of the Year in our book.
