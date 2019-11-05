Dothan has long enjoyed a relatively steady economy largely due to the area’s diversified economic base and its location, being the largest city in a relatively wide area.
That brings folks from miles around for retail shopping and, increasingly, for health care offerings. And when they come to do business, they have an array of successful endeavors to choose from.
Since 2011, many of those who built these businesses have been recognized with induction to the Dothan Business Hall of Fame, and Thursday evening, three more business leaders will be added to the august group — Dr. Marnix Heersink, Tom West, and the late A.B. Clark, joining 34 others whose contributions to the business of the area have kept people employed, and stoked the engine of commerce.
We tip our hats to Mr. West and Dr. Heersink, and to the family of Mr. Clark, who have grown his business exponentially. They sow the seeds of ambition, and stand as models of what can be accomplished when dreams are pursued.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.