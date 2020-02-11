An attorney for a former Montgomery police officer facing 14 years in prison has made an interesting argument on his client’s behalf – state prison would be too dangerous for the Aaron Cody Smith, and would violate his rights.
Smith went to trial in the February 2016 shooting death of Gregory Gunn, who he had stopped and frisked when he saw Gunn walking home at around 3 a.m. in an area under increased patrol because of a rash of burglaries. Gunn, who lived nearby, fled and appeared to be picking up a painter’s pole from a porch when he was shot.
Smith’s trial was moved to Ozark, and a jury there convicted him of a lesser charge of manslaughter in November 2019. Judge Philip McLaughlin sentenced Smith to 14 years in prison.
Few people would argue about the danger of Alabama prisons, or the conditions that have been characterized by federal investigators as unconstitutional. Alabama prisons are on the verge of federal takeover if state lawmakers don’t make significant progress in correcting the chronic ills that have worsened year by year.
From that perspective, Alabama prisons are dangerous for every inmate, and if conditions violate the constitutional right of A.C. Smith, they violate the constitutional rights of every inmate in every Alabama correctional facility.
Smith’s attorney, Dwight Richardson III, asked the court to change the sentence to three years’ or less incarceration, with the remainder of the sentence served as probation. The lower term of lock-up would qualify Smith to serve his time in a county jail instead of the penitentiary.
One can’t blame Smith and his attorney for trying, but the court should dismiss the motion swiftly. Approval would suggest that the former officer’s constitutional rights are more important than others sent to prison every week and the thousands of inmates housed there indefinitely.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.