The Dothan City Commission deserves credit for approving the Department of Leisure Services plan to seek a grant to purchase two new buses for use by the Rose Hill Senior Center. The competitive grant from the state Department of Transportation would provide 80 percent of the cost of the vehicles, leaving the city to cover just over $27,000 to replace the 12-year-old vehicles that have logged more than 90,000 miles.
But the grant isn’t guaranteed; what happens if it isn’t funded? Rose Hill seniors will still have buses with 12 years and 90,000 miles on the clock.
The right thing for city officials to do is commit to replacing the buses regardless of the outcome of the grant application.
Dothan’s leisure service offerings are outstanding, from the tennis center to the baseball and softball complexes around the city. Water World is up for an overhaul, a new park recently opened in the southwest quadrant, and a lodge at Eastside Park opened this month.
These amenities are worth every dime. We believe the programs and activities for our senior citizens should get similar attention, and the cost of buses to transport seniors is a bargain by comparison.
